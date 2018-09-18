Stanley Cup ‘damaged’ during wild Capitals celebrations
According to bardown.com, recent pictures of the silver chalice clearly showed damage wrought to the trophy after the Caps’ raucous partying.
ICYMI: Recent photo of the Stanley Cup shows repairs made to it after it was damaged this summer. MORE @ https://t.co/78vSPYvTvqpic.twitter.com/9s9C8AcyQU— BarDown (@BarDown) September 18, 2018
In June, the Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights in the final of the best of seven series, clinching a first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Following the Capitals historic accomplishment, the cup embarked on a trip around to globe, visiting the home cities of players who helped the team to its maiden NHL championship – including following team captain Alexander Ovechkin to Moscow.
During the celebrations the players found creative uses for the trophy, including using it as a food plate and a baby’s chair.
Munchie has got the munchies! (Lloydminster, SK) #StanleyCup@Capitals@NHL@HockeyHallFamepic.twitter.com/HZSH7k2Bqw— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 1, 2018
Capitals Strength & Conditioning Coach Mark Nemish brings the #StanleyCup to three-day-old Sophie at the Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg, VA) @Capitals@NHL@HockeyHallFamepic.twitter.com/oTSXRGikEu— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 15, 2018
Capitals captain Ovechkin ate black caviar from the bowl during his celebrations in Moscow, while teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov filled the trophy with a traditional Russian dish – pelmeni.
Party in Moscow! @ovi8 day with the #stanleycup is coming to end. Lots of fun in Moscow with the captain. @NHL@HockeyHallFame@Capitalspic.twitter.com/YTSOgeY56s— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 8, 2018
Nothing better than finishing off a night... Russian style. Traditional dumplings from the #stanleycup@Kuzya92@NHL@Capitals@HockeyHallFamepic.twitter.com/VxPV5kpsyf— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 15, 2018
The Caps players also started a new tradition by doing keg stands out of the Stanley Cup, a step which was met with skepticism by the keeper of the cup, Philip Pritchard, who was afraid the bowl could be damaged.
Alex Ovechkin doing a keg stand out of the Stanley Cup, living his best life pic.twitter.com/0qX6cpuTLf— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 9, 2018
7' 1" (2.14 metre) Referee does keg stand at @Djorre00#StanleyCup party. I think it has to be a world record! @NHL@Capitals@HockeyHallFamepic.twitter.com/LYpvbvEsUx— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 11, 2018
"We ask them [players] politely not to do it," Pritchard said. "We're trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don't want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something."
Despite all the warnings the keg-stand drinking tradition gained popularity among the players, who continued their raucous celebrations throughout the summer break.