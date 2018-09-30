Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix to extend F1 championship lead

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship to 50 points with victory at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, finishing ahead of teammate Valterri Bottas and title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton beat teammate Bottas – who had started on pole – as the pair’s Mercedes team ordered the Finn to let the British driver pass mid-way through the race to give him a clear run at the lead.

Vettel, Hamilton’s main title rival, came home third as the Ferrari failed to match the pace of the Mercedes.

Under overcast skies at the Sochi Autodrom, the top three on the grid of Bottas, Hamilton and Vettel maintained positions from the start after jostling at the first two turns.

The biggest mover in the opening stages was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who marked his 21st birthday by marauding up the field from the back of the grid, where he started due to an engine penalty.

The Dutchman took the lead as he left his pit stop late, heading the field as the top five frequently shifted positions as the teams took pit stops.

The key moments in the context of the title battle came on lap 15 when Hamilton went in to pit after Vettel, then being overtaken by the German as he returned to the track.

Hamilton retook the German with an impressive pass just two laps later, and despite looking slower than teammate Bottas he was given a clear run to the front when Mercedes bosses ordered the Finn to let the championship leader past.

The Brit then moved into the lead when Verstappen finally pitted on lap 43 of the 53, giving Hamilton a free run to the flag.

The win is Hamilton’s third in Sochi and Mercedes' fifth in a row since the Russian Grand Prix was added to the calendar.