Anthony Joshua KOs Alexander Povetkin in thriller to retain world heavyweight titles

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua retained his titles with a dramatic 7th round KO of Russian challenger Aleksander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Povetkin made the early rounds competitive with some clever work on the inside, forcing Joshua to work to find his range. Both boxers shipped punishment, with Povetkin sporting a significant cut to the left eye.

In the end all it took was a combination beginning with a right hand from Joshua to snatch the senses from Povetkin, who, after another a flurry of punches was sent sprawling to the floor in the corner.

The Russian eventually made it to his feet but another Joshua onslaught forces Povetkin's corner to step in and the action was stopped when the Russian was floored again, signaling the first stoppage loss of the 39-year'old's career.

With the win, Joshua moves to 22-0 in his undefeated career, with 21 big wins by way of knockout, and retains his IBF, IBO, WBA Super and WBO titles.

A fight between former lineal champ Tyson Fury and WBC title holder Deontay Wilder was announced on the eve of the Joshua bout, with a win from the Briton surely adding intrigue to that matchup.