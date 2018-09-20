WATCH LIVE: Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor UFC 229 press conference from NYC (VIDEO)
The long-awaited matchup between undefeated champion Nurmagomedov, who holds an impressive 26-fight winning streak in professional MMA, and fast-talking, fast-punching UFC superstar McGregor, who is looking to prise away the title he previously held, is all set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6.
Before their battle in the octagon, which has already been dubbed the "biggest fight in MMA history," the two warriors clash in a war of words at their UFC 229 press conference in New York City.
