WATCH LIVE: Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor UFC 229 press conference from NYC (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor meet in New York City ahead of their much-anticipated mega fight in October at UFC 229. Catch all the action LIVE here on RT Sport.

The long-awaited matchup between undefeated champion Nurmagomedov, who holds an impressive 26-fight winning streak in professional MMA, and fast-talking, fast-punching UFC superstar McGregor, who is looking to prise away the title he previously held, is all set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6.

Before their battle in the octagon, which has already been dubbed the "biggest fight in MMA history," the two warriors clash in a war of words at their UFC 229 press conference in New York City.

