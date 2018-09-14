‘It was too sexy’: Ring girls reveal GGG v Canelo ‘snub’ over raunchy clip (VIDEO)
Fitz and Mitcheson previously worked as ‘Tecate Girls’ – promoting the Mexican beer company of the same name – and did a number of Canelo versus Golovkin promo events when the fighters first met in September of last year. However, the models won’t be in the ring when the middleweights meet in Las Vegas on Saturday, revealing they were dropped by sponsors after appearing in a steamy video deemed too much of a knockout for the beer firm.
The boxing-themed clip – filmed last year around the time of the first fight – shows the pair in red bikinis and drinking Tecate in a series of increasingly provocative poses.
SOOO.... last year, me and @dessiemitcheson created these videos with @chrisapplebaum because the #caneloggg fight was happening, we were the ring girls, and we thought it would be a fun idea for social media! Little did we know, it would result in us being fired!!!! If you guys have been wondering why we haven’t worked for Tecate over the last year, these videos are why! Does anyone else think it’s VERY scrutinizing and unfair that we got fired for being “too sexy” in these videos... however, we wore uniforms which were equally as revealing EVERY FIGHT IN FRONT OF MILLIONS!!! So, it’s ok to be sexy when they want us to be sexy, but not on our own terms for our social media!?COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS BELOW! 🤷🏻♀️🤗 oh ya, and who’s your money on for the fight sat? Swipe up on my last story to see our thoughts on @tmz_tv ! #caneloggg #toosexyfortecate #caneloggg2 #mitchfitz
It clearly set pulses racing a little bit too quickly, as the models said it was deemed too saucy for Tecate bosses.
"They said it was too sexy," Dessie told TMZ Sports. "It looked too much like a commercial. No one was paid for it and we got fired. I actually got physically pulled off the stage during weigh-ins and we got canned."
Wait it’s already been a year since the first Canelo Vs. GGG?! It’s safe to say you won’t be seeing me in the ring. Last year @kaylafitz3, myself, and famous director @chrisapplebaum made this video for our social media because we thought it would be fun...little did we know it would end in us being fired. If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen me in the ring, the videos above are why. I was pulled off stage before the weigh ins last year after posting this video. Maybe it was “too” sexy, but after all we stood in the ring with our cleavage and bum cheeks out in front of millions of people so wearing a bikini and drinking the beer we worked for seemed like a great idea. We never signed a contract with Tecate and no one was paid for the video. What do you guys think? @eats.channel #caneloggg #caneloggg2 #rematch #boxingnews #middleweight #boxinghype #boxing #ringgirls #canelo #ggg #boxingmemes @tmz_tv @themitchfitzz @imjustinfoley
Golovkin and Alvarez face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, a year after the their controversial first meeting which ended in a draw at the same venue.
While the models won’t be at the fight, they said they will still be following it closely – and will be backing Kazakh fighter Golovkin over Alvarez due to the latter’s links to their former employers, Tecante.
Golovkin, 36, boasts a record of 39 win and 34 knockouts heading into the bout, while Mexico’s Alvarez, 28, has suffered just one defeat in his 49 fights – with an identical KO record to that of his rival on Saturday.
There is added spice to the bout after the initial rematch between the pair was postponed when the Mexican was banned for six months for doping – which he said was a result of eating contaminated meat.