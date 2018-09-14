‘It was too sexy’: Ring girls reveal GGG v Canelo ‘snub’ over raunchy clip (VIDEO)

Bikini models Kayla Fitz and Dessie Mitcheson were an eye-catching presence the last time Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin met, but the pair won’t be at the rematch after claiming they were axed over a racy video.

Fitz and Mitcheson previously worked as ‘Tecate Girls’ – promoting the Mexican beer company of the same name – and did a number of Canelo versus Golovkin promo events when the fighters first met in September of last year. However, the models won’t be in the ring when the middleweights meet in Las Vegas on Saturday, revealing they were dropped by sponsors after appearing in a steamy video deemed too much of a knockout for the beer firm.

The boxing-themed clip – filmed last year around the time of the first fight – shows the pair in red bikinis and drinking Tecate in a series of increasingly provocative poses.

It clearly set pulses racing a little bit too quickly, as the models said it was deemed too saucy for Tecate bosses.

"They said it was too sexy," Dessie told TMZ Sports. "It looked too much like a commercial. No one was paid for it and we got fired. I actually got physically pulled off the stage during weigh-ins and we got canned."

Golovkin and Alvarez face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, a year after the their controversial first meeting which ended in a draw at the same venue.

While the models won’t be at the fight, they said they will still be following it closely – and will be backing Kazakh fighter Golovkin over Alvarez due to the latter’s links to their former employers, Tecante.

Golovkin, 36, boasts a record of 39 win and 34 knockouts heading into the bout, while Mexico’s Alvarez, 28, has suffered just one defeat in his 49 fights – with an identical KO record to that of his rival on Saturday.

There is added spice to the bout after the initial rematch between the pair was postponed when the Mexican was banned for six months for doping – which he said was a result of eating contaminated meat.