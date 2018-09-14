Back in the chair: Ramos set to officiate at Davis Cup semi-final after Williams ‘sexism’ storm

Portuguese umpire Carlos Ramos, who was at the center of the row with Serena Williams in the US Open final, has been appointed to officiate in the Davis Cup semi-final – a step seen as support from tennis officials.

Williams accused Ramos of sexism during the US Open final in New York, branding him a “thief” and a “liar” after he issued her with a series of code violations.

READ MORE: 'Liar & thief': Serena Williams launches shocking tirade at umpire in US Open final defeat

Ramos came under fire from prominent figures in the world of tennis, including Billie Jean King, while the WTA also backed Williams’ claims of sexism.

However, others supported the official, who is among the most experienced in the sport, with the International Tennis Federation ITF saying he had acted with “professionalism and integrity” in the final.

READ MORE: 'Disturbed' umpires consider boycotting games, forming union over Serena ‘sexism’ spat – report

The ITF has now given a further indication of support for Ramos, seemingly drawing a line under the saga by appointing him to officiate the Davis Cup semi-final between the USA and Croatia in Zadar.

According to Associated Press journalist Andrew Dampf, US Tennis Association head Katrina Adams, who had fiercely supported Williams, was heard apologizing to Ramos at the draw for the Davis Cup semis.