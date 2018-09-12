World Cup-winning captain Lloris pleads guilty in drink drive charge

French World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been fined £50,000 and banned for driving for 20 months after admitting being twice the drink-drive limit when stopped by police in his Porsche in the early hours of August 24.

The Tottenham goalkeeper admitted the charge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. The incident occured when the Spurs stopper was pulled over for a routine check at 2.20am in Gloucester Park, after being spotted veering his car "towards parked vehicles" and driving 15mph in a 30mph zone.

The 31-year old failed breathalyzer test and was taken to Charing Cross police station, where he was detained for seven hours and had his mugshot, fingerprints and a DNA swab taken.

Defending, David Sonn said: "On July 15 he was arguably the proudest man on the planet (having captained France to the World Cup victory). Just 40 days later, he was arrested," the Telegraph reported.

"He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight. The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris."

Lloris had earlier been dining and at a restaurant at which he was given drinks by fellow diners. Subsequently, the player was helped from his car, where police discovered vomit when pulled over.

Lloris played just days later in Spurs' 3-0 win over Manchester United and was present on Sunday when France beat Netherlands in Paris.

Although he missed that match through injury, Lloris lifted the trophy after the game as part of the team's ceremonial celebrations, the game being their first home fixture since the World Cup win in Moscow.