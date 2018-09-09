‘Brutal’: Brazil's Andrade KOs Polish rival Kowalkiewicz with savage punch at UFC 228 (VIDEO)

Brazil's Jessica Andrade's produced a stunning display to defeat Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228, landing a one-punch knockout that some have hailed as the best ever seen in women's MMA.

Making a 14th UFC appearance – a women’s record – Andrade unloaded a ferocious barrage of punches at the Pole, culminating with a stunning right hand to the jaw to end the contest at 1.58 in the opening round of their lightweight bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night.

Jessica Andrade made a statement tonight, and our crew breaks it's all down! pic.twitter.com/2zgONFoja8 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 9, 2018

The awesome display of power from the Brazilian, 26, moved her record to 19-6, including 6-1 at strawweight - and had pundits and social media users drooling.

HOLY SH*T! I've never seen a one-punch KO like this in women's MMA. Andrade KO's Karolina Kowalkiewicz in Round 1! Andrade vs Namajunas, book it. #UFC228pic.twitter.com/QNajTcZxO2 — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) September 9, 2018

Sweet mother Mary. Jessica Andrade just knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round. That was devastating. #UFC228 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 9, 2018

Oooohhhhh wooooow. Jessica Andrade violently puts Karolina Kowalkiewicz away in the first round. That is some rare, rare power for 115 pounds, woah. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 9, 2018

Andrade KOs Karolina in the first. Phenomenal performance. Brutal KO. She’s gotta be the #1 contender at 115. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2018

The upper echelon of women's 115 is so damn stacked right now. Throw any two of Rose, Andrade, Tatiana, JJ together and you have an absolutely fire matchup. #UFC228 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 9, 2018

Andrade is one of the scariest female strikers just because she throws everything into every shot. All hooks mike tyson style. #UFC228 — Chris Deep (@Xdeep13) September 9, 2018

WOW! WOW! WOW! 😱



Is that Jessica Andrade or Mike Tyson?! 💥



The most impressive one-punch KO in UFC women's history! #UFC228pic.twitter.com/t54vHTf0of — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 9, 2018

After the impressive display of power, the fighter herself implored UFC chief Dana White to give her a shot at the title against Rose Namajunas as the co-main event to Cris Cyborg versus Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in December.

“I’m ready, I’m here, I’m ready to take the title,” Andrade said.

Kowalkiewicz later posted a message reassuring fans that she was fine after the brutal KO, expressing disappointment that it “wasn’t her night.”

With the defeat, the Pole, 32, slips to a record of 12-3.

The main event of the night in Dallas saw American Tyron Woodley retain his welterweight belt by beating Britain's Darren Till via second-round submission.