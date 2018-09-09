HomeSport News

‘Brutal’: Brazil's Andrade KOs Polish rival Kowalkiewicz with savage punch at UFC 228 (VIDEO)

Get short URL
‘Brutal’: Brazil's Andrade KOs Polish rival Kowalkiewicz with savage punch at UFC 228 (VIDEO)
© USA Today Sports / Reuters
Brazil's Jessica Andrade's produced a stunning display to defeat Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228, landing a one-punch knockout that some have hailed as the best ever seen in women's MMA.

Making a 14th UFC appearance – a women’s record – Andrade unloaded a ferocious barrage of punches at the Pole, culminating with a stunning right hand to the jaw to end the contest at 1.58 in the opening round of their lightweight bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night.

The awesome display of power from the Brazilian, 26, moved her record to 19-6, including 6-1 at strawweight - and had pundits and social media users drooling. 

After the impressive display of power, the fighter herself implored UFC chief Dana White to give her a shot at the title against Rose Namajunas as the co-main event to Cris Cyborg versus Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in December.

“I’m ready, I’m here, I’m ready to take the title,” Andrade said.

© USA Today Sports / Reuters

Kowalkiewicz later posted a message reassuring fans that she was fine after the brutal KO, expressing disappointment that it “wasn’t her night.”

With the defeat, the Pole, 32, slips to a record of 12-3.  

READ MORE: 'It's a toss-up, I like Khabib!': Tyson rooting for Russian in UFC 229 McGregor showdown (VIDEO)

The main event of the night in Dallas saw American Tyron Woodley retain his welterweight belt by beating Britain's Darren Till via second-round submission.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies