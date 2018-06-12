Russian skier turns photo model – for a day

If you ever thought of cross-country skiing being “cold and boring” – perish the thought! One of Russia’s top female skiers has joined a renowned photographer to prove just the opposite.

Irina Kovalenko is one of the Russia’s top ski sprinters – and a bit of an artist’s muse too.

Публикация от Maxim Marmur (@maxmarmur) 8 Июн 2018 в 11:33 PDT

Resting from the frosty bite of the Russian winter during her off-season, Irina has turned into a model for Max Marmur, internationally acclaimed portrait photographer

Публикация от Maxim Marmur (@maxmarmur) 10 Июн 2018 в 12:40 PDT

Публикация от Iri Kovalenko (@irorio) 8 Июн 2018 в 8:45 PDT

Публикация от Maxim Marmur (@maxmarmur) 8 Июн 2018 в 8:56 PDT

Kovalenko, 23, won a Russian Cup stage last season and is now gearing up for the next. Here, she is seen testing the Seefeld tracks, venue of the next World Championship of 2019

Публикация от Iri Kovalenko (@irorio) 6 Апр 2018 в 8:31 PDT

Need more reasons to put yourself on the narrow skis and to become an avid fan of the sport?

Публикация от Iri Kovalenko (@irorio) 6 Апр 2018 в 7:11 PDT

