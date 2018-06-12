HomeSport News

Russian skier turns photo model – for a day

Get short URL
Russian skier turns photo model – for a day
© maxmarmur / Instagram
If you ever thought of cross-country skiing being “cold and boring” – perish the thought! One of Russia’s top female skiers has joined a renowned photographer to prove just the opposite.

Irina Kovalenko is one of the Russia’s top ski sprinters – and a bit of an artist’s muse too.

Resting from the frosty bite of the Russian winter during her off-season, Irina has turned into a model for Max Marmur, internationally acclaimed portrait photographer

Kovalenko, 23, won a Russian Cup stage last season and is now gearing up for the next. Here, she is seen testing the Seefeld tracks, venue of the next World Championship of 2019

Need more reasons to put yourself on the narrow skis and to become an avid fan of the sport?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

sport-bunner-twitter
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies