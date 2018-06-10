'KungFuPazdan': Polish footballer’s quick reaction saves female reporter from falling lamp (VIDEO)

Polish footballer Michal Pazdan made use of his magical first touch to prevent a lamp from landing on a sports reporter during an interview.

Pazdan, a centre-back for Legia Warsaw, showed how quick his reactions are when a lamp keeled over and threatened to come down on top of Sylwia Dekiert, a reporter with TVP. An outstretched leg stopped the fall before a production assistant took the light out of the shot again.

Dekiert later thanked the defender on Twitter for his sharp response, saying that he is “without a doubt the best defender in the country.” She signed off the message by labeling the defender 'KungFuPazdan.'

Pazdan and his Polish teammates kick off their World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 19 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The team has had mixed results in their preparations for the tournament. On Friday, they blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chile in a warm-up game in Poznan. Poland plays Lithuania in their final friendly before the World Cup opener on Tuesday.

