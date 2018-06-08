Twitter chuckles about ‘Russian interference’ after historic win of Ovechkin’s Capitals

Within minutes of the Washington Capitals’ first Stanley Cup ever, their victory was chalked up to “Russian meddling.” When the team, featuring Alex Ovechkin and two other Russians, claimed the Cup, Twitter just couldn’t resist.

The Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday. Alexander Ovechkin became the first Russia-born player to captain his team to the most coveted prize in hockey.

Of course, Twitter wouldn’t be Twitter if it passed up the chance to make a few jabs.

The majority of the jokes, however, were light-hearted.

Trump becomes President. Washington’s hockey team immediately makes it to the Stanley Cup Final. Led by a RUSSIAN. Coincidence? This needs to be investigated. — Darin Latham (@darinlatham) June 3, 2018

#Capitals Finally Won the #StanleyCup ..Must have been because of Russian Influence — Kris Holkeboer (@KreeseHolk) June 8, 2018

Others seized upon the opportunity to peddle the ‘Russiagate’ narrative.

If Ovechkin wins the Stanley Cup it will be only the second most important Russian Victory for Washington in the past 18 months. — John Storey (@celticstorey5) June 5, 2018

Am I the only one - in the Era of Trump - who finds it incredibly ironic that the star player of the NHL Champion Washington Capitals and MVP of the Stanley Cup Final is a Russian and Putin supporter? #NHL#StanleyCup — Hawkeyes Mic (@HawkeyesMic) June 8, 2018

US President Donald Trump, who seemingly can’t get a break from the ‘Russian collusion’ story, was dragged in as well. Some Twitter users said he now has no choice but to invite the Capitals to the White House, since Ovechkin is not just any Russian, but a well-known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin – who, according to the most ardent ‘Russian meddling’ theorists, is Trump’s puppet master.

So now that Ovechkin finally won the Stanley Cup, does this mean Trump can finally have a legit excuse to invite a Russian to the White House? — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) June 8, 2018

I bet Washington Capitals wouldn't skip White House invite from Donald Trump if they win Stanley Cup. Then again, their captain is Russian. — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) June 5, 2018

There are three (3) #Russian born Capital players on the team. Does that make it less or more likely the team WILL be invited to the WH to meet @POTUS 🤔



CONGRATS TO THE HOME TEAM! https://t.co/HRDvUrg14M — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 8, 2018

Capitals fans, however, were hardly worried about Putin’s sinister plots as they descended upon the streets of DC in the thousands to celebrate the long-awaited victory.

Ovechkin has never hidden his affinity for the Russian leader. Last year, ahead of the Russian presidential election, he launched ‘Team Putin’ – a movement in support of his candidacy. His political views did not sit well with everyone: recently, US-based sports journalist Slava Malamud wished death upon the NHL superstar for supporting Putin.

