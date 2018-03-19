Putin to meet PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic medalists in Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin will hold a special meeting on Tuesday with Russian Paralympians who earned medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Games in South Korea.

“On March 20, President Putin will meet the winners and medalists of the XII PyeongChang Paralympic games in the Kremlin to present them with state honors,” the Kremlin press office said on its website on Monday.

As well as the Olympic team, which Putin welcomed at the end of the PyeongChang Games, he also traditionally greets members of the Paralympic squad and presents state honors to those who were among the podium finishers at the Winter Games.

Russian Paralympians were forced to compete in PyeongChang under a neutral flag, but won a total of 24 medals, putting them second in the overall standings.

Russian skiers Anna Milenina, Ekaterina Rumyantseva and Mikhalina Lysova claimed 16 medals between them, including seven golds.

In January, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ruled to keep in force the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) over alleged doping violations, obliging the Russian team members to compete as neutrals in South Korea, without the national flag and anthem.

Despite only 30 Russians being declared eligible for PyeongChang, the reduced squad managed to win a total of eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals to finish second in the overall standings.

That put them just behind the USA, whose team in South Korea boasted double the number of athletes.

The US squad, represented by 68 competitors, topped the PyeongChang medals table with 13 gold, 15 silver and eight bronze medals.