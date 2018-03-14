Own goal: UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirms Prince Wills World Cup no go

UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Wednesday that no ministers or members of the Royal family will travel to the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia this summer, including President of the English FA Prince William.

May also said 23 diplomats will be expelled from Russia in retaliation for the country’s suspected involvement in the nerve-agent attack on former British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, UK.

"All who been identified as undeclared intelligence officers. They have just one week to leave," she said. “This will be the single biggest expulsion for over 30 years, and it will reflect the fact that this is not the first time the Russian state has acted against our country."

The prime minister said the decision came as part of her efforts to “dismantle the Russian espionage network in the UK,” and therefore no UK ministers or members of the royal family will attend this summer's football festival.