Usain Bolt signs to play at Manchester United’s stadium - Unicef Soccer Aid match

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will finally fulfil his dream of playing at the home of his heroes Manchester United when he takes part in the 2018 Soccer Aid charity match.

Bolt announced in a video published on Twitter that he will captain the Rest of the World XI in the game, which raises money for Unicef. The 31-year-old had earlier posted a teaser that suggested he would sign for an unspecified football team.

Soccer Aid is the brainchild of British pop star Robbie Williams and is held every year at Manchester United’s famous stadium. It brings together football stars and celebrities in an England vs Rest of the World one-off charity match and has features the likes of Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Roy Keane.

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018

The match will see Bolt return to the pitch where he was honored with a personalized United shirt after setting his 100m world-record 9.58-second run in 2012. That was one of a number of visits by the eight-time Olympic gold medalist.

Bolt, an outspoken fan of the Red Devils, has previously courted the idea of playing professional football, even going so far as to declare last month that he was in talks with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson about potentially joining the Premier League outfit.