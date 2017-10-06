Sprint legend Usain Bolt ‘spotted at KFC’ in England (PHOTO)

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt was apparently spotted buying fried chicken at a KFC restaurant in England this week.

Louis Anderson, a student from Bristol, supposedly recognized the world’s fastest runner among the customers at his local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, and posted a picture of him picking up a hefty-sized KFC bag.

“So just walked into KFC in Bristol, who’s stood there, it’s only Usain Bolt,” wrote Anderson, captioning the picture.

The Jamaican sprinter mentioned his love for fried chicken in his autobiography ‘Faster than Lightning,’ published in 2014, in which he claims to have consumed approximately 1,000 chicken nuggets while competing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The high calorie intake, however, didn’t affect Bolt’s results in Beijing, where he finished first in both the men’s 100m and 200m races.

“At first I ate a box of 20 for lunch, then another for dinner,” the Jamaican wrote in the book.

“The next day I had two boxes for breakfast, one for lunch and then another couple in the evening. I even grabbed some fries and an apple pie to go with it,” he added.

A tweet by British actor Rufus Jones, who is currently filming a movie in Bristol, said he was staying in the same hotel as the sprint world record holder.

'Day 4 filming here in Bristol. Usain Bolt just checked in to our hotel, carrying a chicken dinner.' Jones wrote on October 4.

Earlier this week, the fastest man on earth was also caught smoking a hookah pipe in London's Mayfair.

Bolt won eight Olympic golds and 11 world championship titles during his unrivalled sprint career, before heading into retirement after this year’s world athletics championships in London.

The 31-year-old Jamaican finished third in the men’s 100m final, ending a streak of two consecutive 100m wins taken at the IAAF World Championships. Bolt also failed to lead his teammates to the podium after sustaining a hamstring injury during the final leg of the men’s 4x100 relay.

The president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, expressed hope that the world’s most decorated sprinter will help to promote the sport throughout the world in the next few years.

"I don't think that I've ever witnessed anybody virtually in any sport that's had that global reach," Coe told reporters at the Sport Business Summit in London this week.

"If he (Bolt) can help us engage with young people and talk about the things that matter and let them believe that it's a sport for them, then this is going to be hugely helpful," Coe concluded.