'Give me 5 mins with that demon': Nassar victim father lunges at pedophile doctor (VIDEO)

The father of one of the victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar attempted to attack the convicted pedophile in court during his final court hearing.

The man, named by US media as Randall Margraves, rushed toward Nassar after his daughters gave victim-impact statements in Eaton County during day two of his final hearing, the Lansing State Journal reported.

“I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon; would you give me one minute?” Margraves reportedly asked.

Margraves had earlier asked to have time alone with Nassar in a locked room, but Judge Janice Cunningham denied the request.

He nevertheless launched a courtroom attack, and was restrained by security officers. As he was led away from the courtroom, he shouted: “I want that son of a bitch… give me one minute with that bastard.”

The father of Margraves asked the judge to speak, asked the judge for 5 minutes alone in a room with Nassar, when the judge declined, he ran at Nassar. Deputies had to tackle him. pic.twitter.com/FgP8QG3cOR — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) February 2, 2018

CBS Detroit reported that when Judge Cunningham told Margraves his behavior was unacceptable, he shouted back, “Well you haven’t lived through it, lady.”

Aside from Margraves’ two daughters, who gave evidence of their abuse in court, they claimed their other sister had also been molested by the former physician.

Randall Margraves, the father of three girls abused by Larry Nassar, just rushed Nassar in the courtroom, saying: “I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon; would you give me one minute?” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2018

In total, Nassar has been accused of sexual abuse by 265 women. He received 40 to 175 years in jail in a separate hearing.

On Monday, Michigan police apologized to a victim who was 17 when she was abused by Nassar. They claimed Nassar “duped” them by providing a “stack” of medical explanations to refute the claim.

