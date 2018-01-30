Meet 'Russia's sexiest female football fan' - Spartak Moscow supporter Natalia Martynova (PHOTOS)
Martynova won the contest, hosted by betting company Bingoboom and sports website sports.ru by the smallest of margins, beating her closest rival by just one percent of the vote.
“I was invited to take part in the contest. Participation terms and conditions were very simple. So I put necessary hasgtags on Instagram and emailed several pictures [to the organizers],” Martynova explained in an interview to sports.ru.
“Honestly I forgot that I sent my pictures, and I didn’t know that the contest had already started. I was focused on our preparation for the New Year holidays. And then went to our vacation, so I didn’t follow the voting process, and later I was informed that I won, and I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
She added that she attends every home Spartak match in the Russian Premier League (RPL) with her boyfriend, who is also a devoted fan of the Red-Whites.
Martynova was born in Tver, but later moved to Velikiy Novgorod where she studied architecture and design. After graduation, Martynova moved to Moscow, where she is currently attempting to embark on a model career.
The 'Miss MAXIM Russia 2015' is an active social media user, and has amassed over 58,000 followers on Instagram, which features the majority of her posts.
In 2016 Martynova participated in the Russian version of the 'Bachelor' TV show, in which famously-known Russian singer Alexei Vorobyev tried to select his future wife from 25 participants.