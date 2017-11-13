HomeSport News

Dance like no one’s watching: Russian tennis star Vesnina flaunts her moves in beach video

© vesnushka86 / Instagram
Russian tennis star Elena Vesnina is clearly enjoying her end-of-season vacation in the Maldives, posting an Instagram video showing off her dance moves on the beach.

“When you like the song and you are the only one at the beach,” she wrote in Russian, captioning the video in which she’s seen dancing to a tune by Russian pop singer Dima Bilan.

For the last three days, world number three Vesnina has been posting various photos and videos from the tropical island country.

Vesnina, 31, last competed at WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in China at the beginning of November, where she suffered two losses to exit the tournament at the first stage.

