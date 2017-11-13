Dance like no one’s watching: Russian tennis star Vesnina flaunts her moves in beach video
“When you like the song and you are the only one at the beach,” she wrote in Russian, captioning the video in which she’s seen dancing to a tune by Russian pop singer Dima Bilan.
For the last three days, world number three Vesnina has been posting various photos and videos from the tropical island country.
Bounty land flavor🏝And what is you dream destination for #vacay?😉Я где-то здесь...Рядом океан,тёплый соленый бриз и полное спокойствие...А что для вас отдых?И какие любимые места?Кидайте в комменты,интересно ваше мнение😉🏖🏕🏄🏻♂️⛷🏂⚽️☀️💦☃️ #bountyisland #vacayvibes #elenavesnina #отпускное #веснавотпуске #еленавеснина
Vesnina, 31, last competed at WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in China at the beginning of November, where she suffered two losses to exit the tournament at the first stage.