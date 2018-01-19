Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury cleared to fight again

Controversial heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight again after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) agreed to reinstate his boxing license on the condition that he passes a medical.

Fury was allowed to apply for a license after he accepted a backdated two-year doping ban from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in December after testing positive for nandrolone.

“Following interview with Tyson Fury at the BBBofC offices, the suspension of his boxer’s license will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements,” a BBBofC statement read.

The Manchester boxer became heavyweight champ in November 2015 with a points win over long-time ruler Wladimir Klitschko but his ban, coupled with mental health issues, has led to a two-and-a-half year absence from the ring.

The move brings Fury a step closer to an all-British clash with fellow Briton and current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Fury has made it clear on several occasions that he is keen to face Joshua, who currently holds the IBF, IBO and WBA belts.

Fury, 29, prized the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO championships from Klitschko by bewildering the Ukrainian over 12 rounds to record a unanimous points win in Germany. Despite either relinquishing or being stripped of those titles since, Fury still holds the Ring Magazine heavyweight belt, as he has never lost the title in the ring.

Standing at 6ft 9in and weighing 247 pounds for his fight against Klitschko, Fury has a record of 25-0 with 18 big wins coming by way of knockout.

