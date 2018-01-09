‘I’m an FSB major!’ Russian football legend’s wife kicked off flight for ‘disruptive behavior’

The wife of former Russia and Arsenal winger Andrey Arshavin was kicked off a flight after a row in which she allegedly tried to intimidate staff by claiming to be a high-ranking agent for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

In a show of behavior less than glamorous for a footballer’s wife, Alisa Arshavin says she was removed from the Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Almaty, Kazakhstan after an argument ensued with cabin crew when she decided to change 11-month-old Eseniya shortly after boarding.

However, despite Alisa claiming she was forced from the flight along with her two children, Aeroflot claim the 35-year-old mother was kicked off the aircraft owing to her “disruptive behavior.”

In a statement, the airline explained that according to a senior crew member, Alisa “ignored requests from cabin crew of the need to observe airline rules” and continued to try and seat her children, their nanny and herself in business class, despite her ticket being booked in economy.

Aeroflot said this, along with the fact one of her children “was not seated and fastened when the aircraft was ready for takeoff” was a direct violation of airline rules and which directly resulted in her removal.

Bizarrely, the statement also notes Alisa “repeatedly called herself FSB major in an attempt to pressurize crew members.” The fracas delayed flight takeoff by three hours.

Thirty-five-year-old Alisa is Arshavin’s second wife, and the couple has two children together. She was making her way with her children to Almaty, where her husband now plies his trade for Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Kairat.

Arshavin, 36, made his name at hometown team Zenit St. Petersburg and earned a move to Premier League giants Arsenal shortly after starring for his national side as they reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2008.

The former Russia captain was part of Zenit’s hugely successful team that won the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2008 and became Arsenal’s record signing at £15 million ($20 million).

