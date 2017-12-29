Pelé, Icelandic rap & danger at the Eternal Derby: Stan Collymore’s 2017 highlights

No football show would be complete without a highlights section, and The Stan Collymore Show is no exception. In the final episode of 2017, Stan looks back at his picks from this year.

Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi, an Icelandic rapper, and a brush with danger at Belgrade’s intimidating ‘Eternal Derby’ are all part of Stan’s highlights.

There are also hard-hitting issues such as the charity match that followed the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London and Stan’s commitment to promoting mental health issues.

Stan also recalls his interviews with Brazil legend Pele and former England strike ace Michael Owen.

Join Stan for all that and more as he looks back at 2017.