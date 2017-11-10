Russian figure skater Medvedeva wows fans at Japan Grand Prix

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva has extended her impressive two-year winning streak after dominating the women’s short program at the figure skating Grand Prix event in Osaka, Japan.

The two-time world title holder took first spot at the NHK Trophy, posting the meet high of 79.99, but failing to exceed the her own mark from her previous competition of 80 points.

The skater’s previous short program achievement recorded in Moscow last month was almost one point higher. Medvedeva, however, continued following the winning path, which was set two years ago.

The 17-year-old hasn’t lost a single figure skating competition since November 2015, when she was beaten by compatriot Elena Radionova at the Rostelecom Cup.

After Friday’s short program the reigning world and European champion was followed by the Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy, who was more than five points behind the leader. Russia’s Polina Tsurskaya, who is also trained by Medvedeva’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, closed up the top three with 70.04 points. Medvedeva is known to be curious about Japanese culture, particularly with anime and manga cartoons.

Her Instagram page is replete with pictures of anime designed toys, bags and pencils which she receives as presents from her Japanese fans.

It's impossible! Many many Sailor Moon😍 thank you, Japanese fans!💖💖💖 A post shared by Evgenia Medvedevа (@jmedvedevaj) on Jul 1, 2016 at 7:41am PDT

Competing at the NHK Trophy, Medvedeva immediately seized the opportunity to immerse herself in the local culture as she was spotted wearing a traditional Japanese kimono while walking along the streets of Kyoto.

A post shared by Evgenia Medvedevа (@jmedvedevaj) on May 14, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Hi👋🏼 A post shared by Evgenia Medvedevа (@jmedvedevaj) on May 14, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Earlier this year, her devotion to Japanese anime was well illustrated during a performance in Niigata Prefecture, where she skated in an outfit of cartoon hero ‘Sailor Moon.’ After the event she was greeted by Naoko Takeuchi, an artist and author of ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon,’ who presented Medvedeva with a hand-drawn picture.

A post shared by Evgenia Medvedevа (@jmedvedevaj) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:53am PDT

Medvedeva also skated to the original opening theme from ‘Sailor Moon’ at the 2017 World Team Trophy in Tokyo, choosing the same costume of a schoolgirl from the anime series.