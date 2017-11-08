Woman wins £575k from £1 football bet - despite not knowing anything about the game

A lucky punter has won £575,000 ($750,000) from a £1 ($1.30) bet by correctly guessing the results of 12 English football matches - despite admitting that she knows nothing about the sport.

The 59-year-old unnamed woman from Kent, UK picked 11 underdogs in her improbable bet, which she placed purely so she would have more of an interest in games she watched with her football-mad son and husband, who both support English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

She compensated for her lack of football knowledge by choosing the names of teams that she thought sounded appealing. Nevertheless, her outlandish wager came in by virtue of a 92nd-minute Bournemouth winner from Steve Cook against Newcastle.

No interest in football ✅

Picked teams she liked the name of ✅

11 selections were underdogs ✅

92nd minute winner ✅https://t.co/dOBMp3OdTf — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 7, 2017

Further help came in the form of a struggling Bolton team beating Norwich in the Championship, and Burnley defeating Southampton 1-0 away in the Premier League to net her a cool £574,278 ($751,672).

"This is the biggest win I have ever handled and all for just a quid," said Carli Faulkner, shop manager of the William Hill store where the bet was placed, Sport Bible reported.