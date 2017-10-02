‘What the hell is going on people?’ – Sports world reacts to Vegas attack
NBA star Lebron James posted a screenshot from one of the news websites with brief information about the tragedy, with a “What the hell is going on people!?!?” caption.
Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017
NHL team, Vegas Golden Knight, playing it inaugural season in the league, also shared an image with their own message, adding the #PrayForVegas hashtag.
#PrayForVegaspic.twitter.com/T3aHE9ikor— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2017
The #PrayForVegas hashtag and various messages of support to the families of those affected by the shooting tragedy were posted by athletes of various sporting codes.
Prayers up for the victims & families of the Las Vegas Shooting! #PrayForVegas— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 2, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the news of what happened in Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families. #prayforvegas— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) October 2, 2017
Heartbreaking to hear about the shooting in Vegas. Love will win. Love will win.— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 2, 2017
I'm sick to my stomach on what's happenin in Vegas right now. My heart is with you. Prayin for your safety Vegas. Cowards kill the innocent.— Gina Carano (@ginacarano) October 2, 2017
OMG...Vegas💔Stop it please...😢— Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) October 2, 2017
Other sports personalities meanwhile, debated the use and sale of the automatic weapons in the United States.
Automatic & Semi-automatic weapons... Why do we need those in the USA? How many lives need to be lost in our country before we say enough— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) October 2, 2017
Apparently there's only ever been one mass shooting committed with a NFA legal (automatic) weapon. So could argue that regulation does help?— 🗝🐶 (@kianemadi) October 2, 2017