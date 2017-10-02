‘What the hell is going on people?’ – Sports world reacts to Vegas attack

Following the the massacre at the Las Vegas music festival, where a 64-year-old man shot dead 58 people and injured more than 500 others, sport stars took to social media to express their condolences.

NBA star Lebron James posted a screenshot from one of the news websites with brief information about the tragedy, with a “What the hell is going on people!?!?” caption.

Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wDpwZ7g4Pz — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2017

NHL team, Vegas Golden Knight, playing it inaugural season in the league, also shared an image with their own message, adding the #PrayForVegas hashtag.

The #PrayForVegas hashtag and various messages of support to the families of those affected by the shooting tragedy were posted by athletes of various sporting codes.

Prayers up for the victims & families of the Las Vegas Shooting! #PrayForVegas — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 2, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the news of what happened in Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families. #prayforvegas — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) October 2, 2017

Heartbreaking to hear about the shooting in Vegas. Love will win. Love will win. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 2, 2017

I'm sick to my stomach on what's happenin in Vegas right now. My heart is with you. Prayin for your safety Vegas. Cowards kill the innocent. — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) October 2, 2017

OMG...Vegas💔Stop it please...😢 — Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) October 2, 2017

Other sports personalities meanwhile, debated the use and sale of the automatic weapons in the United States.

Automatic & Semi-automatic weapons... Why do we need those in the USA? How many lives need to be lost in our country before we say enough — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) October 2, 2017