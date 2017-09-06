HomeSport

Syrian commentator bursts into tears at last-gasp, Russia 2018 playoff-clinching goal (VIDEO)

A Syrian commentator broke down in tears as a last-gasp equaliser by Omar Al Somah earned the war torn nation a play-off place for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Al Somah scored against Iran in the 93rd minute to level the game at 2-2 in the final Asia Group A qualifying group match in Tehran on Tuesday.

The goal earned Syria 3rd place in the group and a play-off place for next year’s tournament, to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

The reaction of one commentator has become a symbol of the relief and pride in the national team of a country mired in a six-year civil war.

After Al Somah netted the golden goal, the commentator can be heard zealously screaming ‘GOAL!’ holding the syllable for several seconds, and then cheering incomprehensibly.

As a replay of the goal plays on the screen, the commentator’s voice become weak and cracks, before he breathlessly begins to weep.

The incredulous commentator continues to laud the goal and the achievement of the team, and over a minute passes before he regains his composure.

Social media users were touched by the commentator’s raw emotion, with many saying it gave them “goosebumps”.

Syria however still face a long journey on their road to Russia 2018. They will now play Australia over two legs in October, before another game which could be against the USA.


