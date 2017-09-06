Syrian commentator bursts into tears at last-gasp, Russia 2018 playoff-clinching goal (VIDEO)
Al Somah scored against Iran in the 93rd minute to level the game at 2-2 in the final Asia Group A qualifying group match in Tehran on Tuesday.
We're out of words here!!!— Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) September 5, 2017
Syria are still on the #RoadToRussia! @omaralsomah
the saviour for Syria at the death!pic.twitter.com/ixuNHOPUsF
The goal earned Syria 3rd place in the group and a play-off place for next year’s tournament, to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
The reaction of one commentator has become a symbol of the relief and pride in the national team of a country mired in a six-year civil war.
Syrian commentator breaks into tears after Omar Al-Somah's historic goal against Iran. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/MSUC2IBCD0— Mohamed Osama (@_DrOsama) September 5, 2017
After Al Somah netted the golden goal, the commentator can be heard zealously screaming ‘GOAL!’ holding the syllable for several seconds, and then cheering incomprehensibly.
Syria qualify for WC playoffs despite ongoing civil war and the commentator breaks down into tears. What a scene.— Hassan (@ClassofBergkamp) September 6, 2017
pic.twitter.com/A4TzgeTqR3
As a replay of the goal plays on the screen, the commentator’s voice become weak and cracks, before he breathlessly begins to weep.
The incredulous commentator continues to laud the goal and the achievement of the team, and over a minute passes before he regains his composure.
Social media users were touched by the commentator’s raw emotion, with many saying it gave them “goosebumps”.
You gotta hear the commentator do 'Gooooooooooooooal' in Arabic.— 🌍🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@FemiAbodunde) September 5, 2017
Awesome......#Syria#WCQ2018https://t.co/Yrn7FtLvMk
Syrian commentator weeps at the equalizing goal against Iran... Syria still have a route to the World Cup https://t.co/bUYghVDPWk— Kanishk Tharoor (@kanishktharoor) September 6, 2017
The Syrian commentator's reaction to his team's equalizer last night. This is what football's about. Pure emotion. pic.twitter.com/AT2cPGGgoZ— DW Sports (@dw_sports) September 6, 2017
Syria however still face a long journey on their road to Russia 2018. They will now play Australia over two legs in October, before another game which could be against the USA.