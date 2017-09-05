Syria keep Russia 2018 dream alive: War-torn nation earn play off place with dramatic late equalizer

Syria, a nation mired by six years of a devastating civil war, clinched a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia playoff place, courtesy of a dramatic 93rd-minute equalizer that earned a 2-2 draw against Iran in Tehran.

Striker Omar Al Somah netted a stoppage time leveler to ensure the war-torn nation grabbed 3rd place in their Asia World Cup qualifying Group A and therefore a playoff place for next summer’s tournament.

In the final qualifying match, Syria had been trailing hosts Iran 2-1 despite going 1-0 ahead by virtue of a Tamer Haj Mohamad goal, the midfielder poking home after a free kick was spilled by the Iranian keeper, Beiranvand.

Then two goals either side of halftime from Sardar Azmoun, who plays his club football in Russia for Rubin Kazan, canceled out Haj Mohamad’s goal and returned advantage to the home side.

As the game wore on, it looked as though Syria would fall agonizingly short of a chance of World Cup qualification, an improbable dream for the troubled Arab republic.

That was until the third minute of stoppage time, when Syria surged forward with Mardik Mardikian, who played the ball through to Al Somah on the right side of the penalty area.

From a tight angle, the Syria No. 9 squeezed the ball through the legs of Beiranvand. The ball hit the back of the net. Al Somah wheeled away to celebrate.

We're out of words here!!!

Syria are still on the #RoadToRussia! @omaralsomah

the saviour for Syria at the death!pic.twitter.com/ixuNHOPUsF — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) September 5, 2017

As Al Somah sank to his knees, his teammates rushed onto the field from the bench to join him in celebration of the goal, which symbolized a catharsis for a country still very much suffering the harrowing effects of a conflict that has raged since 2011.

Football fans around the world reacted in unanimous celebration for the Syrian side, who had defeated the odds to keep their Russia 2018 dream alive for at least a little longer.

The only positive thing in the news today, Syria won the game! ⚽️🇸🇾 I am proud to be Syrian, my blood runs deep for my people. — melissa ❁ (@melissafleurr) September 5, 2017

And Syria have done it. They have shown the world that, all it takes is just the passion to get anything done. Congratulations!!! — Dharmendraprabhu (@jerseynumber33) September 5, 2017

Had the privilege of watching the Iran vs Syria game tonight. Hearty congratulations to the Syrians on their qualification to the Play Offs. — Navaneeth Sadasivan (@navs108) September 5, 2017

Syria qualifies for the World Cup play-offs thanks to a last minute goal against Iran! One of the greatest moments in football this year. — Ahmed Abdelfatah (@AhmedAbdilFatah) September 5, 2017

The achievement is made even more remarkable by the fact the conflict in their home country has prevented the team from playing any home games on home soil since 2010, so they have instead taken place in Malaysia – 7,000 kilometers away.

Syria gained third spot on goal difference at the expense of Uzbekistan, who were held to a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in Tashkent. Although both finished with 13 points, Syria’s goal difference was two ahead of Uzbekistan’s.