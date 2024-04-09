Woman and child killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border region – governor

Three more people have been injured in Bryansk Region, Aleksandr Bogomaz says

Ukrainian forces on Tuesday shelled the Russian village of Klimovo, Bryansk Region, located some 12 km away from the border between the two countries. The attack left at least two civilians dead and three others injured, the local governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said.

The attack set a residential house on fire and damaged several cars, Bogomaz wrote in a Telegram post. The artillery shelling by the “Ukrainian terrorists” targeted the central part of the village, the governor noted.

“Unfortunately, a woman and a child were killed. According to preliminary data, three other civilians were injured. They are now receiving medical assistance,” Bogomaz wrote.

According to Russian media reports, the village was targeted by mortar fire, with up to 10 shells landing in the central part of Klimovo. Footage circulating online suggests a local department store also received minor damage during the shelling.