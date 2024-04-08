WATCH Russian missile obliterate Ukrainian drone factory

The facility, used to manufacture and store heavy kamikaze UAVs, has been entirely destroyed, drone footage shows

The Russian military on Monday conducted a high-precision strike on a drone manufacturing and storage facility located in the city of Zaporozhye, the ministry said.

The strike was carried out by an Iskander tactical ballistic missile system, it added. Footage released by the defense ministry shows the projectile penetrating the warehouse’s roof right in the middle, destroying the whole building.

The strike was a “response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage the Russian oil and gas industry and energy facilities,” the defense ministry said. It added that the attack on the UAV plant was part of a wider series of strikes on Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex, workshops producing weapons and UAVs” as well as energy facilities associated with such targets.

In recent months, Ukraine has gradually ramped up its efforts to launch long-range kamikaze drone strikes on Russia’s critical infrastructure, namely oil refineries and industrial sites. The attacks spiked in the middle of March, when Ukrainian forces attempted to breach into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk border regions, sustaining heavy casualties amid the ultimately botched effort.