icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
8 Apr, 2024 19:30
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Russian missile obliterate Ukrainian drone factory

The facility, used to manufacture and store heavy kamikaze UAVs, has been entirely destroyed, drone footage shows
WATCH Russian missile obliterate Ukrainian drone factory

The Russian military on Monday conducted a high-precision strike on a drone manufacturing and storage facility located in the city of Zaporozhye, the ministry said.

The strike was carried out by an Iskander tactical ballistic missile system, it added. Footage released by the defense ministry shows the projectile penetrating the warehouse’s roof right in the middle, destroying the whole building.

The strike was a “response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage the Russian oil and gas industry and energy facilities,” the defense ministry said. It added that the attack on the UAV plant was part of a wider series of strikes on Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex, workshops producing weapons and UAVs” as well as energy facilities associated with such targets.

In recent months, Ukraine has gradually ramped up its efforts to launch long-range kamikaze drone strikes on Russia’s critical infrastructure, namely oil refineries and industrial sites. The attacks spiked in the middle of March, when Ukrainian forces attempted to breach into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk border regions, sustaining heavy casualties amid the ultimately botched effort.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pride in being unapologetically Indian - Anupam Mittal
0:00
26:56
The persecution of Christians in Nigeria
0:00
21:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies