icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
7 Apr, 2024 12:54
HomeRussia & FSU

14-year-old Ukrainian violently abducted in mobilization campaign – media

A teenager in Odessa Region was reportedly briefly tied up and driven away by four armed men before they realized he was a minor
14-year-old Ukrainian violently abducted in mobilization campaign – media
FILE PHOTO. ©  Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency Getty Images

A group of Ukrainian soldiers detained at gunpoint and assaulted a 14-year-old orphan as a part of Kiev’s push to mobilize more people for the conflict frontlines, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the website Bessarabia Info, citing Oksana Terzi, who heads the local department of social protection, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Priozernoye in Odessa Region. 

The official claimed that a white minivan with four men in military uniform and balaclavas – one of whom was the driver – pulled over near the teenager as he was walking to meet his girlfriend. They then dragged the boy into the van while pressing the muzzle of an assault rifle to his temple. Terzi explained that the gunmen might not have suspected the boy was a minor because he was broad-shouldered.

The boy started to resist, the official continued. “The kid plays sports, so the self-defense instinct kicked in. He began to struggle, and the attackers restrained him, hitting him in the back with an assault rifle. They beat him and tied his hands with a plastic tie.”

Zelensky to mobilize younger men
Read more
Zelensky to mobilize younger men

Terzi stated that the soldiers drove in complete silence for a while, and only much later asked the boy’s age. “When he said how old he was, they didn’t believe him and asked for his passport. When they realized that they were transporting a minor, they threw him out of the van,” she said adding that the men warned the boy to keep quiet about the incident.

The boy was dropped off in another village, some 13km from Priozernoye, after which he had to walk for two hours to return home. In a state of shock, he later told his teachers at school about what had happened, and they then contacted the authorities. 

After the story went viral, police opened a case of possible kidnapping, according to hromadske.ua.

Ukraine announced a general mobilization shortly after the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. But the campaign has been marred by widespread draft-dodging and also heavy-handed methods of serving draft notices, such as raids on shopping malls, restaurants and gyms, and also stopping people on the streets. 

In an attempt to make up for battlefield losses, Zelensky also signed a law earlier this month lowering the minimum draft age for men from 27 to 25.

Top stories

RT Features

‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa
‘They stopped seeing us as human beings’: How Europe provoked a savage modern genocide in the heart of Africa FEATURE
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Releasing the hounds, cheering on rapist trannies and ruining one’s own economy: Western politics 101
0:00
21:14
Stuck in supremacy?
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies