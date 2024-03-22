Moscow details massive strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure

The barrage destroyed NATO-supplied weapons and undermined Kiev’s industrial potential, the Defense Ministry has said

The Russian military carried out a massive wave of strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure on Friday that successfully disrupted Kiev’s ability to produce new weapons and ammunition, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the barrage, using high-precision long-range weapons and drones, targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities, the military-industrial complex, railway junctions, arsenals, and deployment areas where the Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries were present.

“As a result of the strike, industrial enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition have been disorganized,” officials claimed.

The attacks also destroyed foreign military equipment provided to Kiev by its NATO backers, the ministry noted. It added that they disrupted the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the front line while hitting the regions where troops and foreign mercenaries were recovering after battle.

“All the objectives of the massive strike have been accomplished,” the statement stressed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW