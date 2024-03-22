icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Large-scale power outages reported across Ukraine after Russian strikes (VIDEOS)
22 Mar, 2024 09:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Large-scale power outages reported across Ukraine after Russian strikes (VIDEOS)

One attack severely damaged the Dnepr Hydro Power Plant in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region, local officials say
Large-scale power outages reported across Ukraine after Russian strikes (VIDEOS)
©  Ukraine's Prosecutor Office / Telegram

The Russian military has launched one of its most powerful waves of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks, officials in Kiev have said. The Defense Ministry in Moscow has yet to comment on the claims.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko alleged that Russia’s goal was “not only to damage, but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale failure of the country’s energy system.”

“Unfortunately, there are hits and damage to power generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems in various regions,” he wrote, claiming that one of the power lines linked to Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant had been severed. Zaporozhye Region joined Russia in a referendum in the fall of 2022.

One Russian missile strike targeted the Dnepr Hydro Power Plant (HPP) in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye, according to Ukrhydroenergo. The company claimed that the facility had been hit and that a fire was raging at the site. 

Officials insisted that “there is no danger of a breach” and that the situation at the dam was under control. However, Igor Sirota, the head of Ukrhydroenergo, assessed the scale of the damage as extensive, stating that “as of now, we are losing the station.” 

Videos and photos circulating on social media appear to show a fire on a dam adjacent to the Dnepr HPP. 

Meanwhile, massive blackouts have been reported elsewhere in the country, including Kharkov, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Nikolaev regions. According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Moscow used more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of different types in the barrage.

READ MORE: Macron believes Ukraine could fall soon – Politico

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov said there had been 15 explosions in the city, noting that there are issues with water supplies, while traffic lights and electric transport have been completely disabled.

The head of Odessa Region, Oleg Kiper, said Russian strikes had left around 53,000 people without electricity, with work underway to repair the damage. 

Commenting on the latest wave of strikes, Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet said they were in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians in Belgorod and other border areas, which left dozens of civilians dead. 

Moscow started targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the autumn of 2022 in retaliation for the bombing of the strategic Crimean Bridge in October of the same year. While Kiev initially denied responsibility, it later claimed that the attack was intended to undermine Russian logistics.

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Synergy of spirit & traditions: Taste of North Ossetia-Alania culture
0:00
24:39
Truth is not a crime: Julian Assange’s plea deal
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies