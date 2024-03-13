icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines conditions for Russian nuclear test
13 Mar, 2024 07:01
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH full Putin interview with domestic media

The Russian president has spoken at length on international politics and Moscow’s place on the global stage
WATCH full Putin interview with domestic media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an extensive interview to Dmitry Kiselyov, the head of Rossiya Segodnya. The journalist noted that it expands upon Putin’s keynote speech to the Federation Council earlier this month.

Among the topics, the Russian leader discussed nuclear weapons and the conditions in which Moscow could use them, the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, and the potential for Polish military intervention in the neighboring state.

The interview comes days ahead of the presidential election, in which Putin is running for his fifth term in office.

RT is releasing the full version of the sit down on Wednesday, along with other media outlets. You can watch it, translated into English, here.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Barbecues & cannibals in Haiti
0:00
26:19
CrossTalk: Ukraine mythologized
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies