WATCH full Putin interview with domestic media

The Russian president has spoken at length on international politics and Moscow’s place on the global stage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an extensive interview to Dmitry Kiselyov, the head of Rossiya Segodnya. The journalist noted that it expands upon Putin’s keynote speech to the Federation Council earlier this month.

Among the topics, the Russian leader discussed nuclear weapons and the conditions in which Moscow could use them, the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, and the potential for Polish military intervention in the neighboring state.

The interview comes days ahead of the presidential election, in which Putin is running for his fifth term in office.

RT is releasing the full version of the sit down on Wednesday, along with other media outlets. You can watch it, translated into English, here.