An oil refinery was shut down due to a fire caused by the night raid

Russian air defenses have intercepted 25 Ukrainian fixed wing drones overnight, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday morning. Russian forces also dealt with rocket fire, shooting down several projectiles over a border region.

Most of the unmanned aircraft were downed in Kursk and Belgorod regions, where 11 and 7 drones were hit respectively. Some went deep into Russia as far as Moscow and Leningrad regions, near the two largest cities in the country. Seven regions in total were affected, according to the statement.

Missiles targeting the Belgorod Region and were identified as a single Soviet Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile and eight RM-70 Vampire rockets, which Czechoslovakia, the central European state that split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, used to produce.

Governor Gleb Nikitin of Nizhny Novgorod Region reported a Ukrainian drone attack on an industrial zone in the city of Kstovo, saying a fuel facility was damaged. Oil giant Lukoil told journalists that it had shut down a refinery located there.

A firefighting train was dispatched to the scene from a nearby station, RIA Novosti reported. The governor said that the blaze was under control.

The mayor of Oryol, Yury Parakhin, announced the evacuation of 17 people from the zone around a fuel facility, “after an enemy drone fell on it.”

Drone hazards also caused a brief disruption in air traffic around Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga, regulator Rosaviatsia told TASS.

Officials reported no casualties on the ground due to the Ukrainian air raid.