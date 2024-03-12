icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia repels saboteur attack – official
12 Mar, 2024 08:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia stops 25 Ukrainian drones – MOD

An oil refinery was shut down due to a fire caused by the night raid
Russia stops 25 Ukrainian drones – MOD
Firefighters tackle a fire at the industrial zone in Kstovo. ©  Telegram / Governor Gleb Nikitin

Russian air defenses have intercepted 25 Ukrainian fixed wing drones overnight, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday morning. Russian forces also dealt with rocket fire, shooting down several projectiles over a border region.

Most of the unmanned aircraft were downed in Kursk and Belgorod regions, where 11 and 7 drones were hit respectively. Some went deep into Russia as far as Moscow and Leningrad regions, near the two largest cities in the country. Seven regions in total were affected, according to the statement.

Missiles targeting the Belgorod Region and were identified as a single Soviet Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile and eight RM-70 Vampire rockets, which Czechoslovakia, the central European state that split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, used to produce.

Governor Gleb Nikitin of Nizhny Novgorod Region reported a Ukrainian drone attack on an industrial zone in the city of Kstovo, saying a fuel facility was damaged. Oil giant Lukoil told journalists that it had shut down a refinery located there.

READ MORE: Ukrainian drones strike several Russian oil facilities – officials

A firefighting train was dispatched to the scene from a nearby station, RIA Novosti reported. The governor said that the blaze was under control.

The mayor of Oryol, Yury Parakhin, announced the evacuation of 17 people from the zone around a fuel facility, “after an enemy drone fell on it.”

Drone hazards also caused a brief disruption in air traffic around Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga, regulator Rosaviatsia told TASS.

Officials reported no casualties on the ground due to the Ukrainian air raid.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hope, Innovation, and Growth Define India – Ronnie Screwvala
0:00
29:24
Ukraine is dead set against peace
0:00
26:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies