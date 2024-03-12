Ukrainian drone strikes Russian oil facility – governor

The attack in Oryol caused a fire but no casualties, according to Andrey Klychkov

At least one Ukrainian drone has crashed into an oil facility in the western Russian city of Oryol, local Governor Andrey Klychkov confirmed early Tuesday morning.

The attack targeted a “fuel and energy complex facility” in the city around 350 kilometers south of Moscow, the official announced in a statement at 3:30am local time. There were no casualties or injuries on the ground, according to Klychkov.

At least one oil tank caught fire as a result of the strike, an emergency services source told RIA. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed fire and smoke rising from the facility, apparently visible from several kilometers away.

Klychkov said that firefighters are working to contain the blaze, adding that the situation is under control and urging residents to remain calm.

This is not the first time an oil facility in Oryol has come under attack. Back in January, a similar drone raid caused a fire and injured three people. Last week, another Ukrainian drone hit an oil depot in the neighboring Kursk Region.

Ukraine routinely launches artillery, missile, and drone strikes at Russian border regions, many of which have targeted residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. One of the deadliest attacks hit Belgorod in late December, killing 25 people and injuring more than 100.