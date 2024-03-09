icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2024 09:46
HomeRussia & FSU

EU state begins expelling Russians

Russian citizens will be deported from Latvia by force if they don’t leave voluntarily, the country’s migration chief has said
EU state begins expelling Russians
FILE PHOTO: A border crossing between Russia and Latvia. © AFP / Wojtek Radwanski

Latvia has started expelling Russian citizen who failed to apply for a new residence permit in the EU country in time or failed to pass the language exam, the head of the national Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (PMLP), Maira Roze, has announced.

Exit orders have so far been issued to six Russian citizens; two have already left the country’s territory, Roze said in an interview with the broadcaster LTV on Friday.

A total of 1,017 Russians have not complied with the requirements of the Latvian immigration law, she said. They’ll be handed orders to depart Latvia within 30 days, the PMLP chief added.

According to Roze, those who refuse to comply will be deported by force. Information on the Russians has already been passed on to Latvia’s border guard service, she said.

PMLP data suggests that out of the 1,017 Russians citizens in question, 213 had previously left Latvia through another European Union country.

In 2022, the Latvian parliament passed legislation mandating that residence permits issued to the Russians would expire on September 1, 2023 unless they obtained a certificate proving that they were proficient in the local language.

Russia must stop hostile EU countries cashing in on sanctions – official
Read more
Russia must stop hostile EU countries cashing in on sanctions – official

Roze said late last year that a total of 15,500 Russian citizens had applied for new temporary Latvian residence permits before the deadline, while around 3,000 others requested permission for permanent residency. Most of them successfully passed the language exam, but more than a thousand failed it or didn’t show up for the test at all.

The PMLP chief also insisted at the time that the planned deportation of the Russians had nothing to do with the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, in which Latvia fully backs Ukraine. Around 350 citizens of Russia are expelled from the country every year in full compliance with its laws, she said.

In January, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned the authorities in Riga that the planned deportations represent an “openly criminal” treatment of the people, adding that Moscow will “not forget and not forgive” those responsible for this “evil act.”

As for those who are ejected from Latvia, proper living conditions will be provided to them in Russia, she promised.

READ MORE: Moscow slams Baltic states for targeting Games of the Future participants

Latvia, which had a pre-independence population of nearly 2.7 million, is now home to approximately 1.8 million and like its fellow Baltic states, is projected to lose upwards of 20% of its current population by 2050. Despite these woes, the country has exhibited hostility to its ethnic Russian minority, which currently comprises around 25% of the population. Among other things, Russians who were born in Latvia when it was part of the Soviet Union were issued “non-citizen” passports, which prevented them from voting or working in certain jobs.

Top stories

RT Features

A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alan Dershowitz Challenged on Israel’s Genocidal Slaughter in Gaza: Most heated Going Underground interview ever
0:00
29:18
The truth behind the 9/11 hijackers
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies