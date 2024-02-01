Zakharova: Latvia and Estonia intimidate their populations by punishing Games of the Future participants

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on Baltic states revoking athletes' status as punishment for participation in Games of the Future, the Russian-hosted international tournament combining videogames and sports.

“The Baltic countries have once again demonstrated their Russophobic fixation. They are ready to act to the detriment of themselves and their citizens in an attempt to put a spoke in our wheel. The authorities of the Baltic countries, under an absurd pretext, use the tools of political pressure to intimidate their own population above all,” TASS quoted Zakharova as saying.

In February, the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation and the Estonian Ice Hockey Union suspended the licenses of their athletes who traveled to Kazan for Games of the Future.