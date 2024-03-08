icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2024 01:35
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO bringing Patriot missiles closer to Russia – bloc’s member state MoD

The US-made air defense systems will be deployed to Lithuania in 2024, its defense chief said
NATO bringing Patriot missiles closer to Russia – bloc’s member state MoD
A MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Rzeszow Airport, Poland on July 24, 2022. ©  Christophe Gateau / picture alliance / Getty Images

The NATO alliance will station US-made Patriot anti-air missile systems in Lithuania, the Baltic country’s defense minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, announced. Lithuania shares a border with Russia’s exclave region of Kaliningrad, as well as with Russia’s ally Belarus.

“This year, the rotational air defense system will finally become operational, at least partially,” Anusauskas said during a press conference in Vilnius on Thursday, as quoted by the state broadcaster LRT.

“Our goal is to have a rotation similar to the air policing mission,” the minister added, referring to the regular patrol flights by NATO aircraft in the airspace of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. 

“This principle would not be a one-off thing for several months but would cover all of our calendar months and significantly increase our air defense capabilities,” Anusauskas said. 

Last year, the US and its allies in Europe delivered several Patriot batteries to Ukraine as part of the efforts to back Kiev during its conflict with Moscow. 

‘No limits’ to support for Ukraine – Macron
Read more
‘No limits’ to support for Ukraine – Macron

The Washington-led bloc has deployed additional forces to Eastern Europe and the Baltic states in recent years, citing Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned last month that the Western alliance “must prepare for a confrontation that could last for decades.”

Russia, for its part, cited NATO’s continuing expansion eastward and the bloc’s cooperation with Kiev as one of the root causes of the current conflict. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Moscow views NATO military units near its border as a national security threat.

In January, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that the stationing of additional foreign forces in Lithuania “only leads to the escalation of military tensions.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back in parliament again
0:00
25:32
The cost of renting
0:00
24:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies