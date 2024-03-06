icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2024
Security of nuclear sites a priority for Moscow – Putin

Russia continues to “work very actively” with the UN atomic watchdog, the president has said
Security of nuclear sites a priority for Moscow – Putin
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). ©  Sputnik / Valery Sharifulin

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi in the resort city of Sochi on Wednesday.

They were joined by Aleksey Likhachev, the head of Russia’s atomic energy agency, Rosatom, with the talks focusing on the situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is the largest in Europe. The trio also discussed global issues related to nuclear energy.

Moscow is actively working with the UN watchdog, Putin told Grossi, stressing that the country remains an undisputed world leader in the field.

“We not only use but actively promote nuclear energy and consider it an environmentally friendly form of energy; we do everything to improve the safety of nuclear facilities,” the president stressed.

'Nuclear accident' still possible at Europe's largest plant – IAEA boss to RT

Russia is now “making small stations” and further developing its nuclear-powered fleet, Putin said. Moscow recently deployed its first “floating nuclear power plant” in the country’s north, he noted, and is involved in multiple international projects under IAEA auspices.

“We are implementing numerous projects in many countries with your assistance and support. I have mentioned your assistance and support once again, because it is very important on a global scale, without any exaggeration. I mean ensuring nuclear energy safety and compliance with safety standards throughout the world,” the president stated.

Grossi remarked that he was looking forward to discussing the most pressing and “sensitive” issues with the Russian leader, including those related to the ongoing “world energy revolution.”

