UN nuclear watchdog warns Zelensky against attacks on Zaporozhye plant – IAEA boss to RT

President Vladimir Putin has hosted IAEA head Rafael Grossi for talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi

The situation around the nuclear plant has “evolved” over the past months, Grossi told RT in an exclusive interview following the talks, yet the chance of a “nuclear accident” at the site remains there as long as the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev continue.

Grossi said the agency has “well-established” itself at the plant, which is now dormant, unlike during the early stages of the conflict when the facility suffered “direct hits.” Still, agency chief refrained from describing the situation as improved, stating that the conditions at the plant could change at any moment due to active fighting in its relative vicinity.

Grossi visited Russia on Wednesday, meeting the head of the country’s nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, Aleksey Likhachev.

Following bilateral talks, the two officials were hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the southern resort city of Sochi. The discussion revolved around the situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is Europe’s largest, as well as “other non-proliferation global challenges,” Grossi said.