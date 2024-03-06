icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2024 16:32
UN nuclear watchdog warns Zelensky against attacks on Zaporozhye plant – IAEA boss to RT

President Vladimir Putin has hosted IAEA head Rafael Grossi for talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi
President of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi. ©  Askin Kyagan/Getty Images

The situation around the nuclear plant has “evolved” over the past months, Grossi told RT in an exclusive interview following the talks, yet the chance of a “nuclear accident” at the site remains there as long as the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev continue.

Grossi said the agency has “well-established” itself at the plant, which is now dormant, unlike during the early stages of the conflict when the facility suffered “direct hits.” Still, agency chief refrained from describing the situation as improved, stating that the conditions at the plant could change at any moment due to active fighting in its relative vicinity.

Grossi visited Russia on Wednesday, meeting the head of the country’s nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, Aleksey Likhachev. 

Following bilateral talks, the two officials were hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the southern resort city of Sochi. The discussion revolved around the situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is Europe’s largest, as well as “other non-proliferation global challenges,” Grossi said.

