WATCH Ukrainian HIMARS get obliterated in Donbass

One of the US-supplied systems has been destroyed by a Russian high-precision strike, fresh drone footage shows

A Ukrainian US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher has been destroyed in Russia’s Donbass, new footage circulating online shows.

The video, shot by a surveillance drone, emerged on Tuesday. The HIMARS launcher was reportedly knocked out in the vicinity of the Ukrainian-controlled town of Dobropolye, more than 40km from the front line.

The launcher, as well as two other Ukrainian vehicles, was detected near a wooded area just as it apparently was being readied to fire. It was hit by an unspecified projectile, which caused the detonation of its ammo stock, as well as the uncontrolled launch of its missiles, the images show.

The explosion sparked multiple fires in the vicinity and completely obliterated the vehicle itself.

While no information was readily available on what exactly hit the HIMARS, the video suggests it was targeted by guided munitions fired from a Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system. The 300 mm Tornado-S fills a similar niche to the HIMARS and is widely regarded as Russia’s response to the US-made platform.

HIMARS launchers, as well as their heavier, tracked counterpart the M270, have been supplied by Washington and other NATO allies to Ukraine since summer 2022. While multiple systems have been reported destroyed during the hostilities, the new video is the clearest footage to date of one being neutralized.

The systems have been widely celebrated by Ukraine as an ultimate weapon of sorts, given their ability to carry out high precision long-range strikes, while being able to promptly relocate to avoid counter-battery fire. The launchers have been systematically used by Kiev’s forces against civilian targets and critical infrastructure in Donbass and elsewhere, including with controversial anti-personnel shrapnel munitions.