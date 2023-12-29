icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2023 23:02
European state to redirect space funds for potatoes
File photo: Potato harvest on a family farm in Karelitschy, Belarus, September 23, 2017. ©  Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The government of Belarus has decided to pay for a new potato storage facility from the space exploration fund, according to a decree made public on Thursday.

The National Academy of Sciences in Minsk has been notified that approximately $670,000 in funds for a planetary survey network has been reassigned to the agricultural program, according to the decree. 

The remote surveying project was supposed to be spearheaded by the state enterprise ‘Geoinformation Systems’ and involve collaboration with Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Venezuela, Vietnam and other countries to create a network of satellites. It was the flagship space project for the former Soviet republic.

Minsk has apparently decided to prioritize expanding the storage at the Tolochin cannery in the east of Belarus, which produces wine, starch and pre-cut french fries, among other things. The new facility will be built under the 2021-2025 state program for agriculture development, and will cost an estimated $720,000. It is supposed to have the capacity to store 20,000 tons of potatoes.

Belarus produces over five million tons of potatoes a year, more than any other crop.

