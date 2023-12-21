icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2023 12:53
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO making Europe less stable – Moscow

The US and its allies are deliberately undermining global security, General Valery Gerasimov has warned
NATO making Europe less stable – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Polish Army soldiers participate in the multinational Anakonda-23 exercise in Nowa Deba in May 2023. ©  Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Western actions directed against Russia are making Europe less safe, according to the head of Russia’s General Staff. Valery Gerasimov issued the warning on Thursday during a meeting with foreign military attaches in Moscow.

The top general was briefing officials from embassies hosted by Russia on the actions taken by his country in 2023, and how it perceives the current security situation. The US remains committed to its attempts to “save the Western-centric world order” and is actively undermining instruments of international stability, he claimed.

“Washington’s intentional actions have destroyed all basic agreements that served as the basis for arms control,” Gerasimov said. “Considering the Western course to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the implementation of trust-building measures in the sphere of European security is no longer relevant.”

Successive US presidential administrations have scrapped bilateral arms control agreements with Russia, starting with the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, from which President George W. Bush withdrew in 2002.

Top Russian general reveals details of Kiev's failed counteroffensive
Read more
Top Russian general reveals details of Kiev's failed counteroffensive

The only surviving major Cold War agreement of this kind is New START, which is set to expire in February 2026. Officials in both nations are skeptical about its extension or replacement, considering the level of hostility between Moscow and Washington.

Gerasimov accused the West of turning Europe into an “arena for confrontation” with Russia in political and economic areas. NATO’s expansion into Finland and likely Sweden, as well as the bloc’s military buildup close to Russia, “have a negative impact on the situation in Europe, with a potential to escalate the confrontation,” he warned.

The two Nordic nations applied for NATO membership following the Ukraine conflict, claiming that they wanted to boost their safety. Moscow has called the organization’s enlargement, including the 2008 pledge to admit Ukraine as a member one day, as one of the key causes of the ongoing crisis. Russia perceives NATO as hostile and a tool of American geopolitical ambitions.

READ MORE: Ukraine conflict could ruin EU – Borrell

Moscow is responding to the growing threat by reorganizing and strengthening its armed forces, Gerasimov said. Two new military districts were created for territories surrounding Moscow and St. Petersburg, the two largest cities in Russia. The Defense Ministry has also changed the target strength of the standing army to 1.32 million troops, he told the audience.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the change earlier this month. The previous strength target was around 1.15 million troops. Russia had been reducing its standing army since the 1990s, up until 2017.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of obesity
0:00
25:6
Elon Musk vs. Media Matters
0:00
25:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies