Putin to answer the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday
14 Dec, 2023 05:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor

Russian air defenses downed two UAVs near the city, according to Sergey Sobyanin
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor
FILE PHOTO: Church of Archangel Michael and Assumption Cathedral behind Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia. ©  Getty Images / Hans Neleman

Ukrainian forces made another attempt to attack the Russian capital with two UAVs, which were hit outside of the city, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday morning. According to Sobyanin, the drone was shot down by air defenses over Moscow Region’s Naro-Fominsk District.

According to preliminary data, there was no damage done where the UAV fell, and no people were injured. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the crash.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at 6:40am local time, “an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aircraft of the airplane type was foiled,” adding that nine drones in total were destroyed over Moscow and Kaluga Regions.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used drones to target civilian infrastructure.

Last week Russian air defenses downed 22 unmanned aerial vehicles while another 13 were intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and the Republic of Crimea.

In late November, a massive attack by Ukrainian drones was repelled in Moscow, Tula, Bryansk, Smolensk, and Kaluga Regions. A total of 24 UAVs were destroyed. One of the downed drones crashed into an apartment building in Tula. According to local media, the UAV hit an apartment on the 12th floor, injuring one person inside.

Earlier, the Ukrainian general in charge of UAV operations, Sergey Baranov, said Kiev was preparing for a large-scale drone bombing campaign against Russia this winter, as a lull in ground combat operations was expected due to the harsh weather.

