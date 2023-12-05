icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone attack on Crimea and Azov Sea repelled – Defense Ministry
5 Dec, 2023 03:22
The Kiev regime attempted drone strikes against multiple targets, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian forces have launched drone attacks against several targets, with 22 unmanned aerial vehicles downed by Russian air defenses and another 13 intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and the Republic of Crimea, according to Russian officials.

Traffic on the main bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean Peninsula was suspended early on Tuesday, the operator of the bridge said on the Telegram messaging app. Drivers were asked to keep calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

The administration did not disclose the reason for the suspension.

Kiev has stepped up rocket and drone attacks on Crimea in recent months.

In October, several dozen Ukrainian drones were spotted and destroyed over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian military said.

On September 13, Ukraine struck a shipyard in Sevastopol with cruise missiles, damaging two naval vessels, according to the Russian military. Nine days later, a missile struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Ukraine has also used sea drones to attack Russian port infrastructure in Sevastopol on multiple occasions. Maritime drones targeted key transport infrastructure, including the 19km Crimean Bridge, which was badly damaged in an attack in July but repaired and fully reopened in October.

