Russia-Ukraine conflict
21 May, 2024 07:34
Victoria Nuland urges US to make Russian bases ‘fair game’ for Ukraine

Kiev needs permission to use American weapons without restrictions, the veteran diplomat believes
Victoria Nuland urges US to make Russian bases 'fair game' for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fired during a joint drill in South Korea. ©  South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

The US must allow Kiev to use its weapons to strike “Russian bases” deep inside the country, former senior Department of State official Victoria Nuland believes.

American military aid has been provided to Ukraine on the condition that it would not use the weapons to attack targets on what the US considers Russian soil, as opposed to territories contested by Kiev. Nuland, who for decades directed Washington's foreign policy in Europe, has called for the limitation to be lifted.

”They need to be able to stop these Russian attacks that are coming from bases inside Russia,” she told ABC News on Sunday. “The United States and our allies ought to give them more help in hitting Russian bases, which heretofore we have not been willing to do.”

“Those bases ought to be fair game, whether they are where missiles are being launched from or where they are where troops are being supplied from,” Nuland added.

Russia-obsessed Western elites acting like delinquents – Moscow
Read more
Russia-obsessed Western elites acting like delinquents – Moscow

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron similarly suggested this month that Ukraine “has the right” to strike targets inside Russia with UK-provided weapons. Moscow in response warned that if such an attack was to happen, it would consider any British military assets, be they on Ukrainian soil or elsewhere, fair game for retaliation.

Ukrainian officials have reportedly launched a massive lobbying effort on Capitol Hill this month in an attempt to pressure the White House on its arm policy. Its legislators have claimed that Russia’s recent advances in Kharkov Region were a result of Kiev’s inability to deliver preemptive cross-border strikes.

Nuland accused Moscow of escalating the conflict with the operation and claimed that its goal was to “decimate [the city] without ever having to put a boot on the ground.” She claimed without evidence that Russian forces “have flattened a third of Kharkov” already.

The avowed neocon reasoned that US permission to attack “Russian bases” under these circumstances would not be escalatory.

READ MORE: Nuland warns against NATO training bases in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation in Kharkov Region was meant to dismantle Kiev’s ability to attack Russia’s Belgorod Region. Ukrainian forces have been hitting villages close to the border and the city of Belgorod itself with rocket artillery and drones for months. According to Putin, Moscow has no intention to fight for Kharkov, Ukraine’s second-largest city, at this point or time.

