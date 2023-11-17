icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
17 Nov, 2023 17:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian military foils fresh Ukrainian plan to attack Crimea

Naval aviation has found and destroyed a Ukrainian speedboat and seven sea drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Russian military foils fresh Ukrainian plan to attack Crimea
FILE photo. A Su-30SM multirole fighter jet with the Russian Black Sea Fleet aviation. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

The Russian military said on Friday it had intercepted a group of Ukrainian vessels, which was headed towards the Crimean Peninsula. The vessels including a crewed boat and multiple water drones, which were all destroyed by the country’s naval aircraft, it said.

The speedboat, identified by the military as a semi-rigid vessel of the US-made Willard Sea Force family, was carrying a Ukrainian landing party. The military did not elaborate on the type and exact nature of unmanned vessels, stating only it had destroyed seven water drones.

The group was detected by Russian naval aviation during a patrol in the south-western part of the Black Sea. The vessels were promptly dispatched by onboard armaments of the aircraft, the Russian military added without elaborating how many planes were involved in the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamchatka: Into the wild
0:00
26:35
CrossTalk: Absence of morality
0:00
25:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies