Russian Navy intercepts Ukrainian sea drones near Crimea

At least two unmanned vessels were detected near the port of Sevastopol on Monday morning

Several unmanned speedboats attempted to target Crimea in the area of Sevastopol Bay at around 4am local time, but were detected and neutralized by the Black Sea Fleet forces, according to the Defense Ministry.

“On October 30, at about 4 am Moscow Time, two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy were detected in the Black Sea,” the Russian military said in a brief statement on Monday morning. The ministry said that Russian navy vessels have carried out “a set of anti-mine and anti-sabotage measures” and “inflicted fire damage” on the sea drones, without providing any further details.

On Sunday morning, several dozen Ukrainian UAV’s reportedly attempted to target Crimea, but were spotted and destroyed over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the peninsula.

Kiev has stepped up rocket and drone attacks on Crimea in recent months. On September 13, Ukraine struck a shipyard in Sevastopol with cruise missiles, damaging two naval vessels, according to the Russian military. Nine days later, a missile struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Ukraine has also used sea drones to attack Russian port infrastructure in Sevastopol on multiple occasions. Maritime drones have targeted key transport infrastructure such as the Crimean Bridge, which was badly damaged in an attack in July, but was repaired and fully reopened earlier this month.