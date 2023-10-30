icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
30 Oct, 2023 03:03
Russian Navy intercepts Ukrainian sea drones near Crimea

At least two unmanned vessels were detected near the port of Sevastopol on Monday morning
Russian Navy intercepts Ukrainian sea drones near Crimea
FILE PHOTO ©  Telegram

Several unmanned speedboats attempted to target Crimea in the area of Sevastopol Bay at around 4am local time, but were detected and neutralized by the Black Sea Fleet forces, according to the Defense Ministry.

“On October 30, at about 4 am Moscow Time, two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy were detected in the Black Sea,” the Russian military said in a brief statement on Monday morning. The ministry said that Russian navy vessels have carried out a set of anti-mine and anti-sabotage measures  and “inflicted fire damage” on the sea drones, without providing any further details.

On Sunday morning, several dozen Ukrainian UAV’s reportedly attempted to target Crimea, but were spotted and destroyed over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the peninsula.

Dozens of Ukrainian drones target Crimea – Russian military

Kiev has stepped up rocket and drone attacks on Crimea in recent months. On September 13, Ukraine struck a shipyard in Sevastopol with cruise missiles, damaging two naval vessels, according to the Russian military. Nine days later, a missile struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Ukraine has also used sea drones to attack Russian port infrastructure in Sevastopol on multiple occasions. Maritime drones have targeted key transport infrastructure such as the Crimean Bridge, which was badly damaged in an attack in July, but was repaired and fully reopened earlier this month.

