Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
7 Nov, 2023 20:24
Russia calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Ukraine’s strikes on Donetsk

Kiev’s forces pounded the city on Tuesday with US-made HIMARS missiles, killing and injuring multiple civilians
Russia calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Ukraine’s strikes on Donetsk
Moscow has requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council to address Ukraine’s strikes on the city of Donetsk, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, announced late on Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day, the Russian city was subjected to multiple missile attacks by Kiev’s forces, which resulted in heavy damage to several critical civilian infrastructure sites. At least 20 people were killed in the attack, a figure that is expected to grow, according to local officials.

“We have requested an emergency open meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with today’s attacks by the Kiev regime on Donetsk,” Polyansky said in a statement on Telegram, adding that the meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The attacks with US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems on the city came in three waves, according to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin.

The strikes targeted four civilian infrastructure sites and heavily damaged the local labor and social security department, which sustained a direct hit. Several multistory residential homes and at least one medical facility were damaged by the missiles as well, Pushilin reported.

