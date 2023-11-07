icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2023 17:05
At least six dead in Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk

The city has been hit three times using US-made HIMARS systems, according to local authorities
At least six dead in Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk
At least six people were killed and a further 11 injured in Donetsk on Tuesday, when the Russian city was repeatedly subjected to missile attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged in several places in the city during the attacks, which came in three waves, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin said. The local labor and social security department suffered a direct hit, he added.

Apart from that, multiple multistory residential buildings, as well as a medical facility sustained damage during the strikes. According to a preliminary evaluation, the Ukrainian forces used US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems to bombard the city.

The Ukrainian forces appeared to be using their “favorite” double-tap tactics during the attack, launching a strike, waiting for first responders, and then striking again at the same place, RT correspondent Roman Kosarev reported from the scene. The reporter’s crew witnessed a police officer who was injured in such fashion. Luckily, an ambulance happened to be nearby and the officer was promptly rushed to a hospital, Kosarev said.

