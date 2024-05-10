Putin picks Mishustin to remain Russian PM

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
10 May, 2024 02:19
HomeRussia & FSU

The parliament will need to confirm the nomination before the prime minister can submit a new cabinet for approval
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrive for a government meeting. ©  Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected acting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to form the next cabinet, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said early Friday morning.

Members of the Russian government had to tender their resignations on Tuesday, when Putin was inaugurated for a fifth term as the country’s head of state. In accordance with the legally-mandated reshuffle, the Russian leader has to propose a candidate for prime minister for approval by the State Duma, the lower chamber of the parliament.

On Friday, Putin officially nominated Mishustin to remain in charge of the government, according to Volodin. When he met the outgoing cabinet earlier in the week to discuss its achievements, the president expressed his approval of the ministers’ work.

Mishustin was first appointed prime minister in January 2020, replacing Dmitry Medvedev. Assuming he is reconfirmed, his new cabinet will be formed under slightly different rules introduced by constitutional amendment that same year.

The head of the government cannot simply appoint ministers, but must nominate candidates for lawmakers to consider. Some posts will be filled by people selected by the president rather than the prime minister, and confirmed by the upper chamber of the parliament, the Federation Council, rather than the Duma.

The Russian Constitution allows several weeks for the entire process, but in practice the transition to a new government is expected to proceed swiftly.

